A collection of web & mobile apps built without a single line of code (builtwithoutcode.com)
1 hour ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder @ Zeroqode
looks interesting
Isn't Zeroqode your product too? The other one looks more modern that this one, while it looks like it's doing pretty much the same :)
https://www.designernews.co/stories/89322-show-dn-build-your-apps-up-to-10x-faster-with-nocode-app-templates
Thanks for your question! Yes, Zeroqode is our product too. But builtwithoutcode is a collection of apps which are not necessarilly built by us, but mostly by other user :)
Hey all, would like to know what do you think about the no-code tools in general and the future of no-code development. Shoot your comment to fire up the discussion :)
