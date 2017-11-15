How does Dribbble's find designers work?
12 hours ago from Rhys Webber, Web Apprentice
Hi guys,
I've noticed that somehow I'm number one trending for designers in Birmingham? This is really odd because I'm above people like Morgan Jones, Olly Sorsby and Dan Baker, all of which are great designers with huge amounts of skill.
I was just interested as it's baffled me haha.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now