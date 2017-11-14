Brad Burke — Digital Creative Director & Product Designer
38 minutes ago from Brad Burke, Co-Founder / Director of Design at Idol
Just finished my portfolio, which showcases select projects from the past 10 years. Key clients include: Nike, Acura, Toyota, and more.
Would love to receive any comments or feedback.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now