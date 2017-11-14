Live on Behance this week, UX / UI design with Travis Neilson, Johny Vino, Jessica A. Zhang and Cece Yu
25 minutes ago from Maxwell Lind, Community Manager at Designer News
25 minutes ago from Maxwell Lind, Community Manager at Designer News
For our live stream this week on Behance we are focusing on UX / UI design, with 4 designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach their work.
First the details:
WHERE: http://behance.net/live
WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9AM PST, to 5PM PST (archives will be available on the Creative Cloud YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/AdobeCreativeCloud)
WHO:
Travis Neilson: Product interaction designer at Google, who you might know from his weekly DevTips series and tutorials on UX design. He’ll explain the value of design specs and give an introduction to HTML and CSS to help smooth your developer handoff process.
Johny Vino: Self-taught UX and product designer; interaction expert. He’s a top ranked designer on UpLabs and is a Behance favorite, well-known for sleek animations and intuitive interaction design.
Jessica A. Zhang: Freelance UX designer with a background in graphic design, who specializes in the intersection between design, business, and technology. She designs full interactive user experiences—from mobile apps and websites to car dashboards.
Cece Yu: Sr. Product designer at Facebook, who’s worked for corporate companies, small agencies and freelanced. Her specialty is in helping teams build great experiences—from product strategy to pixels. She believes in problem solving to create elegant and honest UX.
You can view the exact schedule and times at: https://www.behance.net/live/schedule
We stream every Tue / Wed / Thur on Behance, changing up topics each week. If you have any requests or suggestions for themes, format, topics, guests or anything else, just leave a comment below.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now