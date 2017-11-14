1 comment

    For our live stream this week on Behance we are focusing on UX / UI design, with 4 designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach their work.

    First the details:

    WHERE: http://behance.net/live

    WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9AM PST, to 5PM PST (archives will be available on the Creative Cloud YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/AdobeCreativeCloud)

    WHO:

    • Travis Neilson: Product interaction designer at Google, who you might know from his weekly DevTips series and tutorials on UX design. He’ll explain the value of design specs and give an introduction to HTML and CSS to help smooth your developer handoff process.

    • Johny Vino: Self-taught UX and product designer; interaction expert. He’s a top ranked designer on UpLabs and is a Behance favorite, well-known for sleek animations and intuitive interaction design.

    • Jessica A. Zhang: Freelance UX designer with a background in graphic design, who specializes in the intersection between design, business, and technology. She designs full interactive user experiences—from mobile apps and websites to car dashboards.

    • Cece Yu: Sr. Product designer at Facebook, who’s worked for corporate companies, small agencies and freelanced. Her specialty is in helping teams build great experiences—from product strategy to pixels. She believes in problem solving to create elegant and honest UX.

    You can view the exact schedule and times at: https://www.behance.net/live/schedule

    We stream every Tue / Wed / Thur on Behance, changing up topics each week. If you have any requests or suggestions for themes, format, topics, guests or anything else, just leave a comment below.

