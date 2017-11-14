23 I create card games with beautiful design and goofy mechanics, here's my latest on Kickstarter: Ravine (kickstarter.com)2 hours ago from Mathew Sisson, Designer of ThingsLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now