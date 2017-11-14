Adobe XD November Update

Hi Everyone,

Just a month after the 1.0 release at Adobe MAX, our latest update is here, incorporating some of the most requested features from the community:

  • Layout Grid: Achieve a consistent, organized design for different size screens and manage the proportion between elements with customizable grids.

  • Design Specs (Beta): Introducing the first look at how XD helps improve the designer to developer handoff process, by automatically generated measurements, colors and character styles. All you need to do is create a link and share it with your developer. As Design Specs evolves, they will also be able to extract assets and CSS directly from this link.

  • JPG Export: Export assets to JPG without needing to use another app.

  • Text enhancements: Switch between Point and Area Text for your copy to flow inside a pre-defined text box, and vice versa. Also, XD will remember your last used text properties when you create a new text object.

For more insights into what’s new, check out our November update post.

We know there's a lot more to be done, but we’d love to hear what you think about this update. Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below. Constructive feedback is always appreciated.

Thank you, Demian Borba from the XD Team

  • Jrtorrents Dorman , 3 hours ago

    Did XD get text underline “feature” yet? lol

    • Marek LevákMarek Levák, 1 minute ago

      No

    • Demian Borba, 3 hours ago

      Underline is planned to land in our next update. We're taking the time to do it right, not just a line underneath the text. We might sneak the feature tomorrow in our live stream at 3 pm PT on http://behance.net/live Stay tuned, and thank you for the patience on this.

    • Mike ChambersMike Chambers, 31 minutes ago

      Not yet. jrTorrents, text underline is slated for December release.

      (And yes, its taking a long time for something which seems should be pretty simple. We will share some more details on the implementation and issues when we release).

  • Stuart McCoyStuart McCoy, 20 minutes ago

    I love the new layout grid. Now all you need to do is allow my artwork to be responsive as well so it moves along with the grid. Maybe even have breakpoints so my columns can adjust as well.

    • Demian Borba, 1 minute ago

      Thank you for your feedback, Stuart. Responsive artboards and adaptive constraints is a feature we have in the backlog. Feel free to upvote here in UserVoice and give your point of view or need as a comment.

