Adobe XD November Update

Hi Everyone,

Just a month after the 1.0 release at Adobe MAX, our latest update is here, incorporating some of the most requested features from the community:

Layout Grid: Achieve a consistent, organized design for different size screens and manage the proportion between elements with customizable grids.

Design Specs (Beta): Introducing the first look at how XD helps improve the designer to developer handoff process, by automatically generated measurements, colors and character styles. All you need to do is create a link and share it with your developer. As Design Specs evolves, they will also be able to extract assets and CSS directly from this link.

JPG Export: Export assets to JPG without needing to use another app.

Text enhancements: Switch between Point and Area Text for your copy to flow inside a pre-defined text box, and vice versa. Also, XD will remember your last used text properties when you create a new text object.

For more insights into what’s new, check out our November update post.

We know there's a lot more to be done, but we’d love to hear what you think about this update. Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below. Constructive feedback is always appreciated.

Thank you, Demian Borba from the XD Team