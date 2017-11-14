Google Analytics for UI/UX designer
1 hour ago from Myroslav Galavai
Hi! Could anyone advice a guide/set of articles of how to learn using GA, for solving basic UX tasks, creating funnels, tracking behaviour, etc. GA Academy is good, something else?
Following this thread.
Interested in this thread
May I add the idea of also learning to use Google Tag Manager, it helps you a lot to set up useful events a lot easier .. which helps in tracking behaviour, etc. Going through Simo Ahava's blog is helpful.https://www.simoahava.com/
