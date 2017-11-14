2 comments

  Gregory Worrall, a minute ago

    Plant v.s. Abstract v.s. Folio

    All trying to do what LayerVault (The reason Designer News exists) failed to do in their own way, it's quite interesting seeing these things all evolve and compete.

  alec s, a minute ago

    I thought this was some sort of version control for plants and I cared for a hot second.

