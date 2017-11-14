Plant - Version Control for Designers Officially launched (plantapp.io)
3 hours ago from Ravi Shanker, Design Lead
Plant v.s. Abstract v.s. Folio
All trying to do what LayerVault (The reason Designer News exists) failed to do in their own way, it's quite interesting seeing these things all evolve and compete.
I thought this was some sort of version control for plants and I cared for a hot second.
