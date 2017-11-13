Who is hipper? – A quick survey for a psychology experiment (questionpro.com)
2 hours ago from Hypno Buddha, https://hypnobuddha.com/
2 hours ago from Hypno Buddha, https://hypnobuddha.com/
I'm testing a hypothesis for Psychology class with this quick survey (it should only take you a few seconds to do). I'll share my hypothesis and the results of the survey in my e-newsletter (link is at the end of the survey).
Thanks to all that help.
Here's the url to the survey: http://www.questionpro.com/t/ANvnQZa6cR
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now