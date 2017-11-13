Helen Tran — Product Designer (helentran.com)
2 hours ago from Maxwell Lind, Community Manager at Designer News
See how designers deal with the ego is always interesting :)
Helen is awesome. Love that her site shows off her as a person, rather than only focusing on design.
It´s something interesting... but clients are really interested in your personal live? I´m not sure. I think who you are is also important but not more important than your work. When I´m in the other side and need to hire a profesional to do some work I don´t care about her last fitness competition.
Anyway, This is not a critic. I like the website and everyone is free to choose the way to be exposed to the world :)
To each their own ¯_(ツ)_/¯
In her case, it's a selling point. While perhaps you aren't looking for culture fit when looking for a designer, many larger companies/brands are.
Wow, looks really great! HD media and the crisp type really puts it together.
Aww Helen, I miss working with you.
