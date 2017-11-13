2 comments

  • Vlad L, 32 minutes ago

    There are multiple platforms and tools out there these days that build without code. How is this one different?

    1 point
    • Levon Terteryan, 29 minutes ago

      Thanks for the question, Vlad, most of the existing tools limit you to simply creating static designs without the possibility to define custom workflows, configure your own database or connect APIs - this template is build for Bubble - which is the most advanced no-code tool allowing that allows you to build complex apps with pixel-perfect, responsive designs - all without code.

      1 point