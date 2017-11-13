Miranda Joan (website + interactive music video)

29 minutes ago from , Creative Developer at Wonderland.

Hey DN,

We just released the website a Miranda Joan at Wonderland. It's a really special project for us, since it really shows the results of our new process, where we combine art direction with a lot of love to details in design and really polished development.

Visit mirandajoan.com

Read about the creative process here. Technical blog post coming soon.

miranda teaser

Let us know what you think!