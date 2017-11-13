Should I upgrade to High Sierra
2 hours ago from Tropical Hooch, Cat Trainer
I've been using Sierra just fine -- not sure if I want to introduce the new OS and risk it messing up any of my daily applications. (Sketch, Sublime, git, slack, abstract,)
For those who have upgraded -- is it worth it? Or should I just stick with Sierra?
