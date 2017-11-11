My Web Design Portfolio so Far
2 hours ago from Jay Cruz
Hello fellow Designers
I'm currently a Design student and I'm almost done finishing my degree. My degree is in Graphic Design but specialized in Interactive Design. This mostly means that I have the skills of a web designer and very junior skills as a front-end coder. If all goes according to plan, I should be finishing my Portfolio review class by mid December.
I've been working hard at it for the past couple of semesters. I set up a temporary page with 5 projects. There's a 6th project coming soon. Anyway, I would love to get some feedback on it.
Below are the links for the five projects:
Captain Quinn's - Local Business
Again, any feedback or advice would be extremely appreciated.
