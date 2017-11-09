45 Minimum Beautiful Product: Stop using “MVP” as an excuse to launch shit products (blog.prototypr.io)9 hours ago from Hayden Bleasel, Organiser of Sydney Designers.Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now