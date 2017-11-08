Dribble partners with Stride to offer health insurance to freelancers (dribbble.com)
14 hours ago from Jonathan Shariat, Designer @Intuit | Author @O'Reilly | Podcaster @DesignReview
This is super-interesting—specifically the questions I have now. What if other social networks started offering things like health insurance to their users? How would that alter the current insurance market?
Then I think about Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat—there are probably no companies positioned better to gauge your risk than the Social Giants themselves. They certainly can gauge if an individual smokes, drinks and just how much risk they might pose.
