Beautiful Wireless Charging Pads?
2 hours ago from Adam Allard, iOS Developer
Where can one find oneself a beautiful charging pad for my recently purchased iPhone? All the ones on amazon are ugly and plastic. Does anyone know where the pretty pads are? Preferably looking for one that looks similar to the Google Home Mini (love me that woven fabric look).
