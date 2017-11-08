Today I’m releasing p5.sketchplugin, a plugin to create rich and editable graphics inside Sketch using only few lines of JavaScript

Hello everyone, after months of work, today I’m releasing a new plugin for Sketch: P5.sketchplugin.

The plugin helps you to create rich, interesting and editable graphics right into Sketch. You write simple JavaScript — using the powerful p5.js functions — and it creates editable layers in a new artboard.

It's intended to help with the creation of complex graphics, generative visuals and with data visualisation, but it can do much more. And I can't wait to see what this amazing community comes up with!

Read more and download the plugin, on the website