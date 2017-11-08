SketchViewer V2
15 minutes ago from Peter Stacho, Designer
Announcing our best version of SketchViewer yet.
Your artboards laid out precisely the way you left them in Sketch. Viewable in the browser on any device.
New in Version 2:
- Intuitive Controls: Pan & zoom that works exactly the way you’d expect.
- Minimap: Never leave an artboard unseen
- Changelog: See exacly whats changed from version to version
- Collaborate: Invite others to view & work with you
- Manage Access: Introducing private files (pro)
