Innovative browse/search/filter UI/UX patterns IDEAS

I am currently designing a file management system for a client. Went with rather standard (real-world tested and proven) concept of having the main content space with file previews in either list or grid, a big search box on the top, left sidebar reserved for filters and right for selected file/folder activity history and details. Something of a mashup between Dropbox, GDrive and Box. Turns out, the client wants something more innovative (think in the likes of Pandora's music explorer, or Prezi for presentations, but not necessarily that direction). To keep it short - do you have any ideas how to innovate in the terms of browsing/exploring/searching and filtering through files and folders? Some different upload patterns? Ideas on what could significantly improve user experience while using GDrive or Dropbox?

Is there something that gets on your nerves every time you use those kinds of products?

Any feedback will be highly appreciated! Thanks in advance!

  Simone Magurno, 2 minutes ago

    You can innovate in many ways in regards to the UI framework and small interaction moments, but I would be careful touching list and grid views (folders are a very strong mental model, which people are extremely familiar with).

    For example, you're forced in a left side nav only if you want to have expandable trees, but Dropbox's nav could be at the bottom of the screen since its just a bunch of links. Upload, download and share a link are all important moments that you can think about (Dropbox on web sucks at sharing a simple link for example). File preview is another one. Here's an example of a contextual file preview I did a while back: http://www.serioussituations.com/archive/img/salesforce_feed_020513_0010_feed-files-filter.png

    Overall, the latest Megaupload iteration was a good example of how to improve on product without disrupting its integrity. I'm sure you can still find some screenshots somewhere.

