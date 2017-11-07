Innovative browse/search/filter UI/UX patterns IDEAS

I am currently designing a file management system for a client. Went with rather standard (real-world tested and proven) concept of having the main content space with file previews in either list or grid, a big search box on the top, left sidebar reserved for filters and right for selected file/folder activity history and details. Something of a mashup between Dropbox, GDrive and Box. Turns out, the client wants something more innovative (think in the likes of Pandora's music explorer, or Prezi for presentations, but not necessarily that direction). To keep it short - do you have any ideas how to innovate in the terms of browsing/exploring/searching and filtering through files and folders? Some different upload patterns? Ideas on what could significantly improve user experience while using GDrive or Dropbox?

Is there something that gets on your nerves every time you use those kinds of products?

Any feedback will be highly appreciated! Thanks in advance!