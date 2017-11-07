1 comment

  • V. MV. M, 40 minutes ago

    YO designers, How u doing? In last 2 months, since we launched Visual Inspector, there's been 1-Million design bugs have been fixed by 32,000 designers around the world.

    Many of these designers posted a video of themselves, showing how Visual Inspector has made their lives easier. We thought of sharing some of our favorite redesigned (by CF editorial team) to inspire community.

    Pretty soon, showcase will be open for public submission. Stay tuned.!!

    Lots of Love

    V.M.

    Not using Visual Inspector yet?(Chrome Web Store)

    0 points