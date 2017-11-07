Showcase by Visual Inspector (Concept Redesign on Popular Sites) (canvasflip.com)
YO designers, How u doing? In last 2 months, since we launched Visual Inspector, there's been 1-Million design bugs have been fixed by 32,000 designers around the world.
Many of these designers posted a video of themselves, showing how Visual Inspector has made their lives easier. We thought of sharing some of our favorite redesigned (by CF editorial team) to inspire community.
Pretty soon, showcase will be open for public submission. Stay tuned.!!
Lots of Love
V.M.
