Shortcuts.design - Any shortcut a designer ever wants to know, all in one place

Hey DNers!

I'm Michel van Heest, a second-year UX/UI designstudent. For the last few months, I worked on Shortcuts.design in my spare time.

Shortcuts.design is a small website that lists every shortcut a designer ever wants to know, all designapps in one place and in a simple and clear way. It's very usefull for beginning designers to quickly charge their workflow, when you switched to a new designtool or when you just want a reference to see which shortcut to use for that action you have to do all day long.

I build this tool to charge my own workflow and to help the first-year designstudents at my university I teach to work with designtools to become better in the tools they're using; maybe Shortcuts.design can speed up your workflow as well!

Check it out at Shortcuts.design !!

I'm open for any feedback, feature requests and AMA so feel free to contact me down in the comments or via Twitter.

I also launched the site on Producthunt, feel free to catch me here!

Cheers! And please let me know what you think about the site