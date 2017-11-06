Prolific Interactive Presents — QX: Designing for LGBTQ on Thursday NOV. 9 (meetup.com)
2 hours ago from Design Team, Designers at Prolific Interactive
Join us for a discussion on considerations and opportunities when designing products and experiences for LGTBQ users. Panelists will provide an overview of their products and speak to their experience designing for the LGBTQ community. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
Agenda
6:30pm Networking, drinks, and bites
7:00pm Panel
8:00pm Q&A and Networking
Panelists
Thomas Falconer, Cofounder, Chief Content Officer, B · OUT
Thomas Falconer is Cofounder and Chief Content Officer for B · OUT, an LGBTQ social networking app with a focus on content and community. Thomas is also Associate Director of Content Strategy on the Content & Social team at Ogilvy and Mather, where he works with major global brands such as IBM, Philips, Gerber, and IHG. Thomas is also an Adjunct Professor of Digital Strategy at NYU’s MS program in Integrated Marketing.
Thomas received his BFA with honors in Film at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and his Masters Degree from the Interactive Telecommunications Program at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. He lives in Hell’s Kitchen.
Deborah Levine, Digital Center Director, CenterLink
Deborah S. Levine is currently working with CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers, PFLAG National, and Planned Parenthood to develop Q Chat Space: The Digital LGBTQ+ Center, an online space where teens will join real-time, chat-based, facilitated support groups. She has over 20 years of experience in program planning and implementation in the fields of education, social work, and public health. Deborah earned her Master of Arts in Teaching from Simmons and her Master of Social Work at the University of Pennsylvania.
Eric Silverberg, Founder, CEO, Technical Architect Scruff
Eric Silverberg is the founder, CEO, and technical architect of SCRUFF one of the world's largest gay dating apps. Prior to SCRUFF, Eric was a Product Manager for Google and Software Design Engineer for Microsoft. Eric has a BS in Computer Science from Stanford and MBA from MIT.
