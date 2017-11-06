Connect to Flywheel in Local - a delightfully simple development workflow (local.getflywheel.com)
35 minutes ago from William Riley, Frontend Developer at Flywheel
Hi all! I work at Flywheel, and we just launched this in Local, our desktop app for coding WordPress sites. I’m super thrilled to have this out, it’s going to simplify my freelance work.
Our lead product designer, Adam Trabold, would have lots to say, as well as Clay Griffiths, the engineer who just absolutely rocks everything about Local, as well as our API guy Andy Peters. I’ll keep an eye on this throughout the day, so feel free to ask any questions!
