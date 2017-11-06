Must have iPhone apps for designers

1 hour ago from , Digital Product Designer

So I did it, I bit the bullet and ordered an iPhone X.. Problem is, I've been out of the iPhone game for so long that I don't know what the latest 'must have' apps are for designers and creatives alike.

Sure 'Sketch Mirror' & 'Medium' were the first to pop into my mind, but I want to hear what apps you guys have --- suggestions?

2 comments

  • Rhys Webber, 21 minutes ago

    Hi Korey, the apps I use are these

    1. Display by Behance - I use this to show people out and about some work I have done. The app's really professional so gives off a good impression.

    2. Dribbble - Again, I use Dribbble to showcase my work I have uploaded on Dribbble. It's also great to get some inspiration on the go. I've used the Dribbble app whilst I was on the train doing some wireframe sketches.

    3. Sketch Mirror - Must have for when doing responsive designs.

    4. Color Picker - I use Color Picker whilst I'm planning designs. I like to add a page to my Moleskine full of themes, colours and wireframes before I start on the digital version. The app is great for quickly finding colours and getting the hex code for it.

    5. WhatTheFont - This app is one of my favourites, take a picture of a graphic using a font you like e.g a label, draw boundaries around it, select the letters and the app finds the font, if not very similar fonts. Great for when you're out and see a product using a really nice font.

    6. DesignerNews - Obviously I use it to browse when I have time.

    1 point
    • Korey HallKorey Hall, 6 minutes ago

      Thanks Rhys, I'll be sure to check those out - WhatTheFont sounds awesome, I can definitely see myself using that haha

      1 point