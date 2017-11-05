Let's Enhance - Boost photo resolution 4x

This is blowing my mind. letsenhance.io will take your pixelated photos and create a "magic" version that's apparently up to 4x your photos original resolution.

Take a look at a small photo I uploaded: Let's Enhance test

I've never seen this kind of information recovery from a small pixelated photo. Sometimes my clients don't have nice hi-res photos to put on their website. In certain cases, this could be a huge help. This would probably work on low quality pixelated logos too! Excuse me while I do some more testing... I'll add before/after of a logo too if that works out. This is amazing!

Update: