Let's Enhance - Boost photo resolution 4x
16 hours ago from Brandon Zell, Web/UI Designer
This is blowing my mind. letsenhance.io will take your pixelated photos and create a "magic" version that's apparently up to 4x your photos original resolution.
Take a look at a small photo I uploaded: Let's Enhance test
I've never seen this kind of information recovery from a small pixelated photo. Sometimes my clients don't have nice hi-res photos to put on their website. In certain cases, this could be a huge help. This would probably work on low quality pixelated logos too! Excuse me while I do some more testing... I'll add before/after of a logo too if that works out. This is amazing!
Update:
Low-res logos are improved in some regards, but it's not a game changer. I've added two examples to the linked dropbox folder above.
Normal-res photos don't really benefit from this processing. It takes a long time and the end result is smoother, but hasn't really added any details.
