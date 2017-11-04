Ask DN: Artboards Naming Conventions
21 hours ago from Luis La Torre, Director of the Awesome Sauce, also a Product Designer Freelancer I guess.
I know the use of artboards is already a pretty divisive topic, but just accepting the fact that every sketch file has to be named properly. I am curious on what your take on Artboard naming conventions. Do you name with verbs for actions or nouns for states? or a totally different way that I never heard of.
Example: ArtBoardNameState (CalendarEmpty) ArtBoardNamePrompt(CalendarAdd)
