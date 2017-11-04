Ask DN: Artboards Naming Conventions

I know the use of artboards is already a pretty divisive topic, but just accepting the fact that every sketch file has to be named properly. I am curious on what your take on Artboard naming conventions. Do you name with verbs for actions or nouns for states? or a totally different way that I never heard of.

Example: ArtBoardNameState (CalendarEmpty) ArtBoardNamePrompt(CalendarAdd)

  • Hugo CornejoHugo Cornejo, 1 minute ago

    Tricky question. There are a few trade-offs involved:

    • Project size. Are we talking 10 screens or 1000?
    • Project maturity. How likely it is that you'll revisit that file during the next 6 months?
    • Team size. How many people are working on those files?
    • Team growth. How often do you need to train and onboard a new person into your process and conventions?
    • Team shape. Are you sat next to developers? Would they benefit of agreeing the same naming conventions?
    • Exporting. Do you need to drag those artboards into prototyping tools?

    Here at Monzo we use incremental numbers over a strict artboard grid. Every new flow starts on 100, 200, 300 while new screens in the same flow go 101, 102, 103. If Something can't be clearly explained using that matrix we create a new flow.

    Example: https://i.imgur.com/2A7KGiC.png

