Shared TextStyles in Sketch

Hi Sketch Gurus,

The launch of Sketch 47 has really changed the way we designers work. I'm really happy about that now there's no fear of duplication of symbols when working on a larger scale project, but I'm wondering if it's possible with the TextStyles?

TextStyles are as important as Symbols, but I don't seem to be able to use them universally.

How do you deal with it? Is there any hack to use TextStyle universally?