City Lights — A suite of beautiful dark themed goodies (citylights.xyz)
1 hour ago from Nils Hoenson, Product Designer
City Lights is a collection of beautiful goodies for Atom or Visual Studio Code. As a design studio that also does some coding, we always want our software to look great. That's why we created City Lights: to make your code editor look really good.
The Syntax Theme works great, but the UI Theme breaks everything. The icons seems broken or something. :(
