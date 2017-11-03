2 comments

  • Nils HoensonNils Hoenson, 37 minutes ago

    City Lights is a collection of beautiful goodies for Atom or Visual Studio Code. As a design studio that also does some coding, we always want our software to look great. That's why we created City Lights: to make your code editor look really good.

    • Martin KMartin K, a minute ago

      The Syntax Theme works great, but the UI Theme breaks everything. The icons seems broken or something. :(

