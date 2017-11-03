Suggestions for growing my Dribbble following?

As a designer, I'm trying to grow my brand and online following, I constantly seek ways to improve my skills, productivity, creativity & communication.

My current focus is to grow my community on Dribbble, I have processes in mind such as; post more often, be active more by liking and commenting on others.

But I thought I'd seek the advice of DN. So, if anyone has any suggestions, advice or comments on how to improve, I'd love to hear! - https://dribbble.com/koreyhall