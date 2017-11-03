Suggestions for growing my Dribbble following?

As a designer, I'm trying to grow my brand and online following, I constantly seek ways to improve my skills, productivity, creativity & communication.

My current focus is to grow my community on Dribbble, I have processes in mind such as; post more often, be active more by liking and commenting on others.

But I thought I'd seek the advice of DN. So, if anyone has any suggestions, advice or comments on how to improve, I'd love to hear! - https://dribbble.com/koreyhall

  • Judah GuttmannJudah Guttmann, 1 minute ago

    Honestly, you've already answered your own question. Post work regularly and contribute to the community. Post thoughtful comments, give feedback, and engage with people who comment on your work.

    It also helps to engage the design community outside of dribbble, like on Spectrum and here on DN.

    There's no secret formula, just a lot of time and effort :)

