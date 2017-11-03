Advice on working abroad?
2 hours ago from Renee P, Designer, NZ
Looking for a bit of advice - has anyone here had experience working abroad as a ui/web/graphic designer?
I have 3-4 years of experience as a designer in New Zealand and now I'm interested in doing a year or two in Canada. But despite a few days research I'm still a little lost on where to start. Any tips on how to find a job, manage travel and work (financially), get a visa etc? Are those online companies that offer to find you a job placement / internship reliable or should I look for myself?
I'm open to the possibility of doing other types of work (ie fruit picking, ski resort) but obviously using my existing skills and qualifications would be preferred.
Thanks :)
