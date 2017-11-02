1 comment

  • Archie Bagnall, 2 hours ago

    Hey everyone. AIGA have just opened their 2017 Design Census. It would be awesome to have the DN community represented in the data. Here's the elevator pitch from their site:

    "The Design Census is an open and collaborative survey and resource for understanding the complex economic, social, and cultural factors shaping the design practice today.

    Created by Google and AIGA, the goal is to move beyond basic salary conversations and collect information that can be used to empower the design community to take charge of its professional development and achieve greater happiness through insight."

    The survey is about 30 questions long, and should take you roughly 10 minutes to complete. All feedback is welcome at designcensus@aiga.org

    0 points