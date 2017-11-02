AIGA Design Census 2017 (designcensus.org)
2 hours ago from Archie Bagnall, Designer and In-House Lead
2 hours ago from Archie Bagnall, Designer and In-House Lead
Hey everyone. AIGA have just opened their 2017 Design Census. It would be awesome to have the DN community represented in the data. Here's the elevator pitch from their site:
"The Design Census is an open and collaborative survey and resource for understanding the complex economic, social, and cultural factors shaping the design practice today.
Created by Google and AIGA, the goal is to move beyond basic salary conversations and collect information that can be used to empower the design community to take charge of its professional development and achieve greater happiness through insight."
The survey is about 30 questions long, and should take you roughly 10 minutes to complete. All feedback is welcome at designcensus@aiga.org
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now