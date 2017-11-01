Best libraries / solutions for Animate on scroll?

Im looking for the best way to add animations when the user scrolls up and down.

https://github.com/michalsnik/aos

https://github.com/jlmakes/scrollreveal

These are the two options im looking at but want to know if any of you have used them or other options or even if you have your own code ect.. il look any anything the more lightweight the better :)