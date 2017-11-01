23 Color scheme tools 5 hours ago from Dapo Olaopa, UI Designer at TexsoftIs there any tool where one can put in a word (or phrase) e.g "business", "kid friendly" "exquisite" and it would suggest colors and color schemes?Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
