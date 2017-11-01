The Industrialization of Product Design
1 hour ago from Nick Dominguez, Product Design @ AVVAY
Design Systems have done a lot to mature the practice of digital product design. The merits of building systems are clear. But the proliferation of design systems surfaces the fear that we'll no longer be designing thoughtful experiences but simply connecting predesigned blocks of content and applying preset behaviors that may or may not be appropriate to the solve the problem at hand. Is this something that you're thinking about?
