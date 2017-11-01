The Industrialization of Product Design

Design Systems have done a lot to mature the practice of digital product design. The merits of building systems are clear. But the proliferation of design systems surfaces the fear that we'll no longer be designing thoughtful experiences but simply connecting predesigned blocks of content and applying preset behaviors that may or may not be appropriate to the solve the problem at hand. Is this something that you're thinking about?

  • Miles ReiterMiles Reiter, 22 minutes ago

    I see Design Systems as guidelines that simply help mock things up faster, and aid in keeping consistency across a product. In just about everything I've designed, I've found a need to branch out from design system guidelines. Add on to them, tweak them, etc...

    • Dan Maglasang, a minute ago

      This is a conversation we're currently having in our org. @miles, when branching out or deviating away from current guidelines, what kinds of rules/principles do you apply to make that decision? From a teaming perspective, it seems difficult to know and defend when to make a decision to deviate if there isn't a set of rules/principles on when and how to deviate from current design system guidelines.

