Tips on Analysing Google Analytics Data
2 hours ago from Adam Allard, iOS Developer
I'm currently reviewing a few app development agency brands and seeing how they are performing, I've decided to use the Google Analytic Data from each brand's website. I've made some points and observations, however this is my first time analysing data from Google Analytics so my observations are fairly limited. Does anyone have any tips or advice on undertaking this task?
