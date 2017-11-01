I made a site to share all my useful UI design links - would love a dollop of feedback please (designerlynx.co)
6 hours ago from Stevie E, Co-founder of https://getacquainted.co/
6 hours ago from Stevie E, Co-founder of https://getacquainted.co/
Love it. So good to see designers giving back. Keep up the great work and passion.
A couple thoughts:
Something not too pressing:
You should look into adding some sort of font-smoothing to your text. Whenever I roll over one of the boxes, the text in the other boxes flicker. It's rather distracting.
Looks really extensive and useful though. Thanks!
Hi DN,
created this site housing all my UI related bookmarks to share with some mates but figure it may be useful for all.
It’s been Thrown together rather hastily, not convinced of the dark UI, thoughts? Also, wanted to keep it on a single page but feels like it’s too cumbersome with the anchor links now that there is a lot of content in. May break into separate pages for each section.
If anyone wants to add some suggestions that I’m missing please do, especially for books and blogs.
Going to add a section for sketch plugins and design systems next I think.
Any other feedback, let rip.
Cheers
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now