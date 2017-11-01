4 comments

  • josh burtonjosh burton, a minute ago

    Love it. So good to see designers giving back. Keep up the great work and passion.

  • Matt Fulton, 11 minutes ago

    A couple thoughts:

    • The design is very pleasant
    • There are so many resources in each section, that it can be a bit overwhelming (where do I start??). It took me a bit to realize the heart markings probably indicated your favs. Maybe consider floating the most valuable resources in each section to the top, or visually separating them in some other way.
  • Terrell GriffithTerrell Griffith, 15 minutes ago

    Something not too pressing:

    You should look into adding some sort of font-smoothing to your text. Whenever I roll over one of the boxes, the text in the other boxes flicker. It's rather distracting.

    Looks really extensive and useful though. Thanks!

  • Stevie EStevie E, 6 hours ago

    Hi DN,

    created this site housing all my UI related bookmarks to share with some mates but figure it may be useful for all.

    It’s been Thrown together rather hastily, not convinced of the dark UI, thoughts? Also, wanted to keep it on a single page but feels like it’s too cumbersome with the anchor links now that there is a lot of content in. May break into separate pages for each section.

    If anyone wants to add some suggestions that I’m missing please do, especially for books and blogs.

    Going to add a section for sketch plugins and design systems next I think.

    Any other feedback, let rip.

    Cheers

