  • Stevie EStevie E, 2 days ago

    Hi DN,

    created this site housing all my UI related bookmarks to share with some mates but figure it may be useful for all.

    It’s been Thrown together rather hastily, not convinced of the dark UI, thoughts? Also, wanted to keep it on a single page but feels like it’s too cumbersome with the anchor links now that there is a lot of content in. May break into separate pages for each section.

    If anyone wants to add some suggestions that I’m missing please do, especially for books and blogs.

    Going to add a section for sketch plugins and design systems next I think.

    Any other feedback, let rip.

    Cheers

    • David SimpsonDavid Simpson, 1 day ago

      Hey, this looks great. We are building a lot of similar things in our app at Design Mentors to provide resources for anyone interested to get started in design. If you are ever interested to chat and potentially collaborate on anything hit me up at david@designmentors.org

    • Emilie ThalerEmilie Thaler, 1 hour ago

      Bookmarked! :) Probably want to update the page title, it has "linx" instead of "lynx."

  • Matt Fulton, 1 day ago

    A couple thoughts:

    • The design is very pleasant
    • There are so many resources in each section, that it can be a bit overwhelming (where do I start??). It took me a bit to realize the heart markings probably indicated your favs. Maybe consider floating the most valuable resources in each section to the top, or visually separating them in some other way.
    • Stevie EStevie E, 24 hours ago

      Agreed on all those points. Now that I've bunged all the data in, it definitely feels a bit much. I think next steps are to separate out each section into individual pages. Will defo work in the favourite badge more elegantly. Thanks for the feedback!

  • Robert AniteiRobert Anitei, 2 days ago

    You should add designermill.com to the resources.

  • Chris KeithChris Keith, 1 day ago

    Great layout. This is an awesome resource that I've already bookmarked!

    Love the tags ("Branding", "Techniques", etc). Having tags that span multiple categories that are clickable (to display filtered results) would be so helpful.

    • Stevie EStevie E, 1 day ago

      Tags would be amazing, will try and get that into V2. Kinda sprawled out of control once I added all the data in!

  • Alex IonescuAlex Ionescu, 2 hours ago

    Wow ... a blast from the past ... happy to see my creation (Crazyleaf Design Blog) in your amazing list. Some websites I didn't know there. Good collection.

  • Martin Muda, 1 day ago

    Great work! It is very useful for me!

  • Rizqi Nizamil Putra, 14 minutes ago

    Similar like what I've done :) http://boomkrak.com

  • Megabox App, 1 day ago

  • Rashan Casseus, 1 hour ago

    This is great, very useful. What are you using as a backend to populate your cards?

  • Orhan Öznacar, 2 days ago

    I like it very much. Will be really useful. Thanks for making this happen.

  • josh burtonjosh burton, 1 day ago

    Love it. So good to see designers giving back. Keep up the great work and passion.

  • Yitong ZhangYitong Zhang, 16 minutes ago

    Looking good! Thanks for featuring goodweb.design!

  • Terrell GriffithTerrell Griffith, 2 days ago

    Something not too pressing:

    You should look into adding some sort of font-smoothing to your text. Whenever I roll over one of the boxes, the text in the other boxes flicker. It's rather distracting.

    Looks really extensive and useful though. Thanks!

    • Stevie EStevie E, 2 days ago

      Great, hope you find it useful. Will have a look at a fix for that - good spot.

  • Todd SielingTodd Sieling, 9 minutes ago

    This looks good, thanks for putting together something inherently generous and goodwilled. My only suggestion is to minimize the introductory area. Hopefully people come back more than once, so seeing such a strong introductory area over and over loses value quite quickly.

