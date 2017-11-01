Designer Lynx — a comprehensive list of links for all your UI needs (designerlynx.co)
Hi DN,
created this site housing all my UI related bookmarks to share with some mates but figure it may be useful for all.
It’s been Thrown together rather hastily, not convinced of the dark UI, thoughts? Also, wanted to keep it on a single page but feels like it’s too cumbersome with the anchor links now that there is a lot of content in. May break into separate pages for each section.
If anyone wants to add some suggestions that I’m missing please do, especially for books and blogs.
Going to add a section for sketch plugins and design systems next I think.
Any other feedback, let rip.
Cheers
Hey, this looks great. We are building a lot of similar things in our app at Design Mentors to provide resources for anyone interested to get started in design. If you are ever interested to chat and potentially collaborate on anything hit me up at david@designmentors.org
Bookmarked! :) Probably want to update the page title, it has "linx" instead of "lynx."
Doh. What a fail. Updated now, thanks for spotting that!
A couple thoughts:
Agreed on all those points. Now that I've bunged all the data in, it definitely feels a bit much. I think next steps are to separate out each section into individual pages. Will defo work in the favourite badge more elegantly. Thanks for the feedback!
You should add designermill.com to the resources.
Great layout. This is an awesome resource that I've already bookmarked!
Love the tags ("Branding", "Techniques", etc). Having tags that span multiple categories that are clickable (to display filtered results) would be so helpful.
Wow ... a blast from the past ... happy to see my creation (Crazyleaf Design Blog) in your amazing list. Some websites I didn't know there. Good collection.
Ha ha, it’s a great little site.
Great work! It is very useful for me!
Similar like what I've done :) http://boomkrak.com
This is great, very useful. What are you using as a backend to populate your cards?
Built the whole thing with webflow, it comes with a built in CMS.
I like it very much. Will be really useful. Thanks for making this happen.
Love it. So good to see designers giving back. Keep up the great work and passion.
Looking good! Thanks for featuring goodweb.design!
Something not too pressing:
You should look into adding some sort of font-smoothing to your text. Whenever I roll over one of the boxes, the text in the other boxes flicker. It's rather distracting.
Looks really extensive and useful though. Thanks!
Great, hope you find it useful. Will have a look at a fix for that - good spot.
This looks good, thanks for putting together something inherently generous and goodwilled. My only suggestion is to minimize the introductory area. Hopefully people come back more than once, so seeing such a strong introductory area over and over loses value quite quickly.
