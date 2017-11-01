1 comment

  • Stevie EStevie E, a minute ago

    Hi DN,

    created this site housing all my UI related bookmarks to share with some mates but figure it may be useful for all.

    It’s been Thrown together rather hastily, not convinced of the dark UI, thoughts? Also, wanted to keep it on a single page but feels like it’s too cumbersome with the anchor links now that there is a lot of content in. May break into separate pages for each section.

    If anyone wants to add some suggestions that I’m missing please do, especially for books and blogs.

    Going to add a section for sketch plugins and design systems next I think.

    Any other feedback, let rip.

    Cheers

