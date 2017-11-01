Alternatives to Pinterest?
2 hours ago from Jacob Cummings, Designer
I'm trying to search for an alternative to Pinterest. I'm looking for something more visual to create mood boards without all the noise. I've looked at Dropmark which is closer to what I'm looking for but curious if there are others.
