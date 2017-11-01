Do you ever question being a designer or developer?

Every day that I'm a designer and developer I see others doing amazing work which seemingly leaves me in the dust. I get this sense of doom trying to keep up with the times in both the dev and design space while still earning enough to eat.

Maybe I'm suffering from an identity crisis? Maybe I'm overthinking it? Do you ever pose the question to yourself like I do of starting over in some new type of job role or finding a sense of clarity? Deep thoughts I know...