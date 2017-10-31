Marvel is better than InVision

I've used InVision a lot in the past and liked it quite a bit. That said, it's certainly not without problems. There are small, annoying bugs everywhere. The UI is a little bit annoying. The fit and finish just isn't quite where I'd like it to be.

Marvel, on the other hand, seems to do everything just a little bit better. I've started using it more recently and I really like what I'm seeing. Everything appears to be well-polished. The UI is a little bit nicer. And it has the ability to directly create wires within the tool itself, which is great at the early stages of a screen design.

Why do you think InVision is the incumbent? Those of you who prefer InVision, why? Do you guys have another favorite?

    Not necessarily the same software. If you're referring to strictly the prototyping piece then yes, but there are a lot of differences here that don't really compare well between the two.

    I was using InVision first but clients complained about slowness. I switched to Marvel and didn't look back. That was years ago though.

    The design tool is so so. I had high hopes it would allow me to wireframe directly in Marvel but it's still more pleasant and fast to work in Keynote.

