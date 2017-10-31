23 Sketch finally has colour management 1 hour ago from Cristian Moisei, Product Designer @ hyperion.coSketch 48 (beta) released today finally brings colour management to the app. It only took them 4 years but hey better late than never. https://www.sketchapp.com/beta/Login to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
