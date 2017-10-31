How to Use Framer for Responsive Web Design (uxtools.co)
Hi everyone, I've been frequently asked how to make Framer work for web (because it's primarily geared towards mobile). I finally organized my thoughts here, and I'd be happy to help if you're getting your own web prototype up and running.
