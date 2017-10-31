Case Study | Banco Galicia Web App – Home Banking (aerolab.co)
2 hours ago from Alejandro Vizio, Creative Director @aerolab.com.ar
2 hours ago from Alejandro Vizio, Creative Director @aerolab.com.ar
Great job!
Simply amazing work! :)
BEIO BEIO!! love it :o)
Niiiiiice!
awesome job!!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now