The use of social icons on websites
2 hours ago from Matt Thenken, Designer; UX Specialist
I’ve been settling on the opinion lately that most uses of social icons are pointlessly building FB/twitter, etc. brand awareness if all people do is show the icon and/or a url with it.
Lacking, in most cases, is the WHY visitors should check out your social channels; the call to action.
The idea here is that NO-ONE will ever click on them if they don’t know what they’re clicking on… am I sharing? Will it take me there? (most common) Why should I bother?
We need to be explicit, or not use them at all, because ineffective icons are simply visual noise.
2 good uses I've seen recently:
- make a statement that we are on X platform (see the <3 Insta below)
- why you should follow us somewhere… ie. for the latest, for cool stuff, behind the scenes
I believe we should get in the habit of using social icons in this way, wherever we choose to use them.
Am I overreacting here? Resounding meh? Would love to hear your thoughts.
