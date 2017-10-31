The use of social icons on websites

I’ve been settling on the opinion lately that most uses of social icons are pointlessly building FB/twitter, etc. brand awareness if all people do is show the icon and/or a url with it.

Lacking, in most cases, is the WHY visitors should check out your social channels; the call to action.

The idea here is that NO-ONE will ever click on them if they don’t know what they’re clicking on… am I sharing? Will it take me there? (most common) Why should I bother?

We need to be explicit, or not use them at all, because ineffective icons are simply visual noise.

2 good uses I've seen recently:

  • make a statement that we are on X platform (see the <3 Insta below)
  • why you should follow us somewhere… ie. for the latest, for cool stuff, behind the scenes

<3 Insta

FB

I believe we should get in the habit of using social icons in this way, wherever we choose to use them.

Am I overreacting here? Resounding meh? Would love to hear your thoughts.

  • Tony GinesTony Gines, 21 minutes ago

    I think the main point you're making here is 'context'. If the icons are included at the top of an article, next to a title, it is implied that the user can share the article. If they are in a footer next to an address or phone number, the implication is that these are your social profiles.

    I think the answers lie in analytics on a per-site/app basis. Obvious thing: Test your users and see what they're clicking on. If the value isn't there, then scrap it. Less obvious thing: figure out if there is any inherit value in including your social profiles or ability for users to share content. If that is 5% of your site's business model, you probably don't need it. If you're trying to be like BuzzFeed, then sharing should be your priority.

    TL;DR ... depends on the site :D

