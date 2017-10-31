Software for UI/UX design (Sketch and Affinity vs Adobe)

Hello everyone,

I’m skeptical with the software I use for UI / UX design (and photo ;) :

A little story of my professional life :

4 years ago I’ve started to lean web development (mostly front end part : HTML/CSS/JS, Wordpress custom theme and a little bit of PHP and SQL). I used a little Photoshop and Illustrator (because to do like everyone else ;)

3 years ago I’ve started to love web design, and don’t like the monopoly of Adobe (I don’t like company with a monopoly ! and the complexity of the software). After some reading I went with sketch app + affinity photo + affinity designer)

1 year ago I start to work with other freelancer (I manage the project and do the UX and UI design) : I’m very happy to focus on what I love ! (But I’ve knowledge to see if the work in code is well done, I’ve the knowledge to know the delay to do a work etc … very happy to have this skills to manage project, but for now I don’t want to code anymore, only focus on UX / UI)

=> but I started to face some issues : freelancer doesn’t have always a Mac so they can’t open my files (sketch / affinity), or they don’t have the last release of sketch (Bohemian coding made my upset : « we don’t like monthly subscription like Adobe » and after that they have restrained the license to one seat, and yearly paid update, so with 2 Mac I need to pay : 200 $ every year …. ) . Invision have a lot of good things but lack of exporting assets and other little things and it’s expensive) I do a little bit print work and I can’t send to my printer the Affinity designer file, need to export in .pdf, but the pdf export in affinity designer is not the best I’ve used.

=> 4 months ago, I decided to give a try to Adobe XD and like the lightness of the app and the very good idea like repeat grid and in-prototyping tool. And I can send the file with fonts to my freelancer ! Very easy to share it (cross-plateform software) so very easy to share project, and they have all the infos in it ! I go through the Adobe CC (use a friend of mine’s student card and have all the software for 19$ / month for 2 computer ! So nearly the same price for only Sketch in 2 computers !)

And at this moment, I decided to learn photography (photography is so important in UI design !), so very happy to have Lightroom / photoshop .

But again, I’m back in the Big Adobe monopoly, need to learn again this prehistoric tool for me : photoshop / illustrator / indesign. (Really, when you are use to tool like Affinity Designer / Affinity photo, Illustrator and photoshop seem heavy, and not user friendly at all)

And I started to see tool like Figma or the future Invision Studio like the promise land.

My perfects softwares could be :

Affinity Designer + Affinity Photo (maybe Affinity publisher snif, but no news about this software) => to replace Adobe Photoshop / Illustrator / Indesign

Sketch or Figma or Invision Studio : to replace Adobe XD

Photo App (from OSX) : to replace Lightroom (with affinity photo)

Motion to replace After effect

And we use slack with freelancer to chat, and send them the file. But we think about dropbox or other sharing folder software like that (I’ve use a lot dropbox, but one big issues with it : the free plan for the other freelancer, very often they have limited space ;(

So here my 3 questions : - Do you think it’s possible to avoid Adobe in web design and print ? If yes than how ? - What is your workflow and the software you use ? - How do you manage the collaborative work ? - How do you manage your ressources (icons / fonts / photos)