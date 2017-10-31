The Best Process for Web Design?
3 hours ago from Korey Hall, Digital Product Designer
I'm currently trying to get a solid work process for designing websites, both big and small projects. Do I start with Sketches? Research? Wireframes?
Right now my process starts with research/inspiration: I dig into the project to gain an understanding, the company goals, reasons etc.
Next, I wireframe depending on the size and complexity of the project (Usually on Sketch) - sending these to the clients for layout feedback allows me to continue & create High Fidelity Designs.
I'd love to hear how you guys plan out your design projects!
