SCRL App

2 hours ago from , Interaction / Product Designer @ GE

Hey Designer News community, A friend and I recently created a new app that allows you to share continuous pictures on Instagram! We have been working on it for the past 4 months. Check out the website and app.

SCRL App Website

Let me know what you think. :)

  • Spencer HoltawaySpencer Holtaway, a minute ago

    Thank you for making this! Here's my feedback:

    It's a little tricky to know what is going to move when I scroll/pinch because I'm able to scroll and pinch both the canvas and the artwork. Wondering if tapping on the art would "enable" the move/scale and tapping off it would disable? Check out "Concepts" app on iPad and how they handle scaling objects, I find it really intuitive.

    Secondly, the FTUE is helpful but the saving FTUE is kind of long and the transitions make it feel even longer. Again, it's helpful but feels a little lengthy after I'd gotten the idea of how it works.

    Super helpful/useful app, I'll be using it despite my first bit of feedback, it's worth getting used to!

