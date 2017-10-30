SCRL App
2 hours ago from Alex Flores, Interaction / Product Designer @ GE
Hey Designer News community, A friend and I recently created a new app that allows you to share continuous pictures on Instagram! We have been working on it for the past 4 months. Check out the website and app.
Let me know what you think. :)
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now