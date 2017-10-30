Mirror Conf 2017 (behance.net)
5 hours ago from Francisco Baila, Web Designer at Subvisual
Not only the website, but the conference was incredibly well done!! (OK I'm biased, I gave a talk there)
And what a talk that was! :D
Great work. Some of the text gets hard to read when placed over certain images but overall looks good.
Reminds me of https://www.kikk.be/
Just a heads up - on your 'font' section, you list Matrix 2 where it should be proxima nova. Also, your link at the bottom to take you to the live site takes you to some instagram thing, which makes me think this is spam.
Thank you! It should be all right now.
